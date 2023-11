A silent epidemic plagues our nation’s youth – myopia, or short-sightedness. The stereotype of the nerdy, bespectacled Singaporean kid peering at a device sadly holds some truth.

Singapore has one of the highest myopia rates in the world. Take these figures: In 2019, 65 per cent of children in Singapore were myopic by Primary 6, and 83 per cent of adults were myopic. By 2050, it is projected that 80 per cent to 90 per cent of all Singaporean adults will be myopic.