Hamas tunnels under Gaza will be a key battlefield for Israel

Students of urban warfare divide the battlefield into four planes. One is the sky above cities, increasingly thick with drones. Next are the buildings that extend upwards, offering vantage points and hiding places. A third is the streetscape: the lattice of roads, alleys and paths that form a city’s peacetime arteries. It is the fourth – the tunnels lying beneath – that will present the greatest challenge to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) when they begin their invasion of the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

The first smuggling tunnels in the area were built by Bedouin clans on both sides of the Egypt-Gaza border after 1981, when Israel and Egypt demarcated the border. The first known tunnel attack from the strip occurred in 1989. But it was in 2001 that Hamas, the militant group that would later take over the territory, after Israel withdrew in 2005, began construction of a remarkable subterranean network. Its initial aim was to smuggle in material and arms from Egypt. But the tunnels had manifold other uses.

Commanders could hide in them and use them to communicate without relying on Gaza’s phone network, tapped by Israel. They provided hiding places for weapons and ammunition. Hamas could use them for ambushes during Israeli ground wars in Gaza. And they allowed cross-border raids into Israel for attacks and abductions – such as the kidnapping of Corporal Gilad Shalit in 2006, a raid that later helped Hamas secure the release of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, built similar tunnels on the Israel-Lebanon border, though most were destroyed in 2018-2019.

The military rationale of such tunnels was ultimately to erode Israel’s way of war. “In 2008,” said a Hamas commander, reflecting on a brief but intense war over Gaza that winter, “the air strike and air surveillance (by Israel) took us by surprise… so we made strategic plans to move the battle from the surface to underground.” By 2014, the group’s tunnelling effort employed 900 full-time staff, with each tunnel taking three months and an average of US$100,000 to build, according to a study by the Rand Corporation, a think-tank. Hamas raised capital for the tunnels, pitching them as commercial investment schemes, complete with contracts drafted by lawyers, through mosques in Gaza. Iran and North Korea are thought to have helped with construction, supplying money and engineers.

In 2014, the IDF launched Operation Protective Edge, an air and ground war targeting the tunnels. It destroyed around 32 of them, stretching for 100km in total, 14 of which penetrated Israeli territory. That was a tiny fraction of the whole network, which was thought to number 1,300 tunnels extending, according to Hamas, 500km in all – more than ten times the length of Gaza itself. A commission of inquiry after the war found that the IDF was unprepared for the danger presented by the tunnels, despite having warned the country’s political leadership that they presented one of the five most serious threats to the state. Israel’s defence minister at the time boasted that it would take just a few days for the IDF to destroy the tunnels it had targeted; it took weeks.

Locating tunnels proved extremely difficult. “We were familiar with the tunnels mainly in theory,” noted General Nadav Padan, who commanded a division in 2014. “We did not have operational experience.” (General Padan, since retired in New York, returned to Israel on Oct 8 to rejoin the IDF.) The IDF used “geophones”, as well as ground-penetrating radar, which turn ground vibrations into voltage, and detection of echoes from controlled explosions, a technique honed in the oil industry. But many tunnels were discovered thanks to human intelligence – sources inside Gaza – or infantry patrols that happened to find the entrances. Israeli signals-intelligence units also looked for occasions when Palestinian phone signals would suddenly disappear.

Even when a tunnel was found, destroying it was another matter. Israel’s air force attempted to drop precision bombs along the tunnel’s route, a practice dubbed “kinetic drilling”, but some failed to detonate at the right depth. The IDF also used “Emulsa”, a gel-like explosive, but each tunnel required nine to 11 tonnes of the stuff on average, notes Rand, with ground troops forced to secure entrances for long periods. Units often had to improvise; some borrowed trolleys and agricultural equipment from Israeli border villages to shuttle explosives into Gaza.

In the past, IDF personnel generally sought to avoid fighting in tunnels, many of which were booby-trapped. The army’s high command barred troops from entering them unless one end had been blown up or secured; this order was disregarded only once, in 2014, when an Israeli officer’s body was snatched into a tunnel in Rafah, Gaza’s southern crossing with Egypt. The prohibition made sense. In many ways, subterranean warfare epitomises the trickiest aspects of urban warfare.

Cities involve limited lines of sight, close-quarters battle and poor communications, with radio signals travelling poorly between tall buildings. Tunnels exacerbate all those things. Even the most sophisticated drones cannot see underground. Navigating by GPS is impossible. Radio signals for communication do not penetrate far.