Global shipping summit all at sea over carbon emissions

Tensions within UN regulator on climate change threaten progress on industry tax

Harry Dempsey    
Maritime transport, the lifeblood of global trade, is tricky to decarbonise because clean fuels at present cost far more than fossil fuels.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Shipping's global regulator aims to seal consensus this week on measures to cut carbon dioxide emissions this decade, which would keep alive the possibility of a transformational international pollution tax on the industry.

Stakes are high for large shipping companies such as Maersk, CMA CGM and Cosco, and commodity traders such as Trafigura and Cargill that strived to drive transport costs down, with decarbonisation estimated to cost trillions of dollars.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 