France, Singapore: Key partners in reconnecting a pandemic-disrupted world
The launch of the Vaccinated Travel Lane is one facet of close bilateral cooperation in areas such as aviation and technological innovation
It is with great hope and anticipation that I visit Singapore, one of France's major partners in the region. As the French Minister of Transport, I did not want to miss the inauguration of the new Vaccinated Travel Lane between our two countries.
The reopening of travel is a much-awaited and welcome move. For almost two years, connections have been severely hit by border restrictions. This summer, global air travel was just half its pre-pandemic level. The Asean region suffered a 98 per cent drop in international travel from 2019 levels.