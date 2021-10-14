France, Singapore: Key partners in reconnecting a pandemic-disrupted world

It is with great hope and anticipation that I visit Singapore, one of France's major partners in the region. As the French Minister of Transport, I did not want to miss the inauguration of the new Vaccinated Travel Lane between our two countries.

The reopening of travel is a much-awaited and welcome move. For almost two years, connections have been severely hit by border restrictions. This summer, global air travel was just half its pre-pandemic level. The Asean region suffered a 98 per cent drop in international travel from 2019 levels.