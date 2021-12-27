Voices of Youth: Vaccination for kids will allow a more normal childhood

I have received a notification to book a slot for Covid-19 vaccination. I strongly encourage all children to get vaccinated. Once more children are vaccinated, the community will be better protected.

If more children receive the vaccine, we would be allowed to gather in bigger groups. There would be fewer safe distancing measures in school. Right now, I cannot play with my friends during recess and cannot speak to my friends from other classes.

I think getting the vaccine would allow us to have a happier and more normal childhood.

I would be able to socialise more with my friends in school, have in-person co-curricular activities, go on field trips and do more fun things, including having more play dates or going overseas for a holiday.

I look forward to playing with my friends when school reopens and when more of us are vaccinated.

Tay Ming Xuan, 10

Primary 5 pupil