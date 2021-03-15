Voices of Youth: Give students a real break during shorter holidays

The March school holidays are here, yet many students are overwhelmed with all the homework given by teachers.

The school term holidays are meant to give students a break, but the amount of homework makes it unlikely that they will get one.

Students are constantly told they are given holiday homework so that they can still remember their subject content when they come back after the break.

However, the March break lasts only a week - students are not going to lose all of their knowledge in that time, and the amount of homework given to them does not always seem reasonable.

It makes sense to give out holiday homework during the June and year-end holidays, because students are away for at least a month and need to retain their knowledge or have some practice before the new semester starts. But teachers should give students an actual one-week break from school in March and September.

It is unreasonable to expect students to come back fully refreshed and ready for school if they don't get the break they deserve.

Jordan Chiam Cheng Jun, 14

Secondary 3 student