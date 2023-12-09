Letter of the week: Parents affected by Cordlife lapses have questions of concern

I was greatly disappointed with Cordlife Group’s lapses in the storage of some of its cord blood units (Might as well put the cord blood in my fridge: Parents slam Cordlife for lapses, unclear e-mails, Dec 1).

My son’s cord blood has been stored with Cordlife since his birth in December 2018. The recent news, which led to the realisation that his cord blood could potentially be rendered unviable, has caused me and my husband deep pain.

I have read many angry comments from parents on forums online. I, too, share their anger and grief, but it is important that we channel our emotions in a way that ensures our interests are protected.

The cord blood banking industry in Singapore is relatively less regulated. The Healthcare Services (Cord Blood Banking Service) Regulations 2021 came into effect only in the past two years. Section 23 of the regulation requires a licensee to establish a contingency plan to ensure that the safety, quality, viability and potency of all cord blood in its custody are preserved in the event of any disruption to its operations.

Customers of cord blood banking providers do not have the same legal protections that bank depositors or insurance policy holders have under existing regulations.

Cordlife is under investigation and has been ordered not to accept new business for the next six months. Its future viability is at stake, and some parents are contemplating taking legal action against it.

From a legal perspective, it is arguable whether any affected parent had suffered loss if we do not have a present need to make use of the cord blood. It is hard to put in a claim for psychological distress.

The fallout presents a real risk that Cordlife’s viability as a business could be at stake. Should it go under, and its assets be insufficient to pay off its liabilities, customers would not be high on the list in getting a payout from Cordlife’s assets from a legal perspective.

Beyond a payout, our concern is to ensure the preservation of our child’s cord blood. Will there be more regulation of the industry and protection of customers moving forward? Should Cordlife no longer be able to continue, would other private providers or the public cord bank be able to take over the storage of the cord blood?

These are the more pertinent questions to ask, and the answers may pave the way for what is next for Cordlife and the cord blood banking industry in Singapore.

Claire Tan Tze Kiac