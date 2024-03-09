Letter of the week: Change in funding models essential for Healthier SG’s success

I found the recent Opinion piece on Healthier SG’s potential highly insightful (Art therapy and befriending services: Doctors should prescribe these in some cases, March 2).

Healthier SG represents a significant step towards improving public health, but its success hinges on addressing inconsistencies between the programme’s goals and existing healthcare funding models.

A crucial oversight lies in the programme’s apparent disregard for those who rely mainly on employer-provided insurance, which often restricts coverage to only specific networks of general practitioners (GPs). These GPs may not be enrolled in Healthier SG.

Some companies may subsidise non-panel clinics that are enrolled in Healthier SG, but employees may have to fork out more than at panel clinics.

This problem is particularly acute and disruptive when employees switch employers, or when employers change insurance providers. In both scenarios, individuals are forced to navigate a new network of enrolled GPs, hindering the crucial continuity of care essential for successful preventive healthcare.

Building trust and rapport with a familiar GP is vital for individuals to openly discuss health concerns, adhere to treatment plans, participate in preventive screenings and, as the Opinion piece mentioned, receive social prescription. Employer-provided insurance plans, with their limitations, directly contradict this fundamental requirement.

To ensure Healthier SG’s long-term success, a shift in funding models is essential. We need a system that prioritises continuity and incentivises all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, employers and insurers, to engage in long-term relationships.

The Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) existing efforts to promote portable medical benefits, while facing a low uptake, offer a valuable head start.

Collaborative efforts between MOM and the Ministry of Health may be crucial to ensure Healthier SG reaches its full potential.

Shawn Lee Chieh Loong (Dr)