Guard against misinformation

The recent expulsion of a professor over allegations of sexual misconduct sent shock waves through the National University of Singapore (NUS) community. As a student from NUS, I stand in solidarity with the victims.

Cases of sexual misconduct tied to NUS students and staff have surfaced recently.

More people today are speaking out against these transgressions in the hope that justice can be brought to the victims. Generalising all NUS students as potential predators or "get out of jail free" criminals ignores the complexities and nuances of each case.

Further, the media is awash with numerous click-bait pieces with cleverly strung headlines aimed at increasing readership. Media outlets need to tell the whole truth. Leaving out crucial information risks the spread of rumours and misinformation.

For consumers of media, it is more important than ever to make value judgments, and not just sweeping generalisations, through critical and discerning reading.

Lance Gabriel Wu Shi Rui, 21,

First year undergraduate student