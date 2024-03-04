Forum: Young people can learn from success of BTS’ Jungkook

As a fan of K-pop idol Jungkook of BTS, I was pleased to read of his latest achievement (Billboard names BTS’ Jungkook as top K-pop artiste in the US, March 1).

There are several lessons that young people can learn from his longstanding success as a music artiste.

Being the lead vocalist of Dynamite, the first BTS song recorded fully in English, Jungkook, 26, worked diligently to improve his language skills.

His commitment to consistently improving his vocal skills is shown through his involvement in BTS’ extensive discography, showcasing his adaptability to different musical styles and languages.

His genuine heart for people, humility and willingness to keep improving are qualities that have earned him the admiration of his fans.

As showcased throughout Jungkook’s achievements, these values are worth learning and emulating for our personal growth and development.

Amos Loh Kang Jun, 20

Year 2 polytechnic