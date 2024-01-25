Forum: Workers directed traffic to let ambulance pass

I was driving along Bedok North Avenue 3 on Jan 23 at around 10.20am when I heard sirens and saw the lights of an ambulance.

Cars were stopped at a traffic light and the right lane was closed due to road works, so the vehicles in its way could not make way for it. The workers involved in the road works immediately redirected traffic so that the ambulance could proceed by driving on the “wrong side” of the road.

I have always appreciated these workers for leaving their families behind and helping to build our city. Kudos to them for coming forward to help so readily.

Doreen Foo Kim Lian