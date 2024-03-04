Forum: Why this avid reader has not bought a book in 18 years

As an avid reader, I would like to share my perspective on the death of bookshops in Singapore (Provide the right conditions for bookshops to thrive, Feb 29).

I have not bought a single book in the last 18 years. The only reason behind this is the exceptional service provided by our public libraries. With their vast collections of physical books, e-books and audiobooks, I find all my reading needs met without spending a cent.

In January, the National Library Board (NLB) e-mailed me a congratulatory note for borrowing 121 books in 2023.

This accomplishment fills me with immense satisfaction and joy, not only for my reading journey but also for the wise decision to use the resources offered by our libraries rather than buying books.

I am grateful to NLB for facilitating this enriching experience and for promoting literacy and access to knowledge in our community.

Chong Yuen Foong