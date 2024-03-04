Forum: Why this avid reader has not bought a book in 18 years

Updated
Mar 04, 2024, 05:46 AM
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 05:00 AM

As an avid reader, I would like to share my perspective on the death of bookshops in Singapore (Provide the right conditions for bookshops to thrive, Feb 29).

I have not bought a single book in the last 18 years. The only reason behind this is the exceptional service provided by our public libraries. With their vast collections of physical books, e-books and audiobooks, I find all my reading needs met without spending a cent.

In January, the National Library Board (NLB) e-mailed me a congratulatory note for borrowing 121 books in 2023.

This accomplishment fills me with immense satisfaction and joy, not only for my reading journey but also for the wise decision to use the resources offered by our libraries rather than buying books.

I am grateful to NLB for facilitating this enriching experience and for promoting literacy and access to knowledge in our community.

Chong Yuen Foong

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top