Forum: Why is SD card from car dashcam kept for so long during police investigation?

On Sunday, I got into a car accident with a police car at Jalan Besar.

While the police car was trying to make a right turn, it accidentally hit my car.

Both our cars ended up stopping in the middle of the road.

Subsequently, a few police cars came to help with traffic control, and a kind police officer apologised to me for the accident.

He gave me a form to file an insurance claim against the police force.

He also told me that I would be given a case number to file the accident claim, and that the Traffic Police would retain my car dashboard camera's SD card.

I called the investigation officer the next day to ask when my SD card would be returned. He estimated it would take maybe two or three weeks.

If the police want a video of the car accident, why can't I send the footage to them instead of having the police retain my SD card?

Even if the police need me to hand over my card, why do they need to keep it for such a long time?

See Swee Tin