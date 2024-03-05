Forum: US and China must make concerted efforts to strive for peace

At the 60th Munich Security Conference in Germany, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen remarked that conflict in Asia must be avoided at all costs. “Nothing justifies it,” he said (Conflict in Asia must be avoided at all costs: Ng Eng Hen, Feb 19).

Countries in Asia should heed his sound advice.

The Ukraine war is a grim reminder of the catastrophe and the undesirable consequences caused by wars and hostilities.

Undoubtedly, in this region, the Taiwan situation is a flashpoint. Unrestrained provocative occurrences and acrimony threaten peace and heighten tensions and, if not managed prudently, could spiral into armed confrontation.

Geopolitical aspirations have triggered fractious relations between superpowers. Many nations are pressured into taking sides, causing an abyss of uncertainties that derail economic recovery and spark off negative impact on livelihoods.

Singapore is a small country and will not engage in unwarranted military actions and manoeuvres. Nevertheless, the authorities have wisely equipped the armed forces with sufficient means and ability to safeguard its sovereignty and national interests in the event of military aggressions by foreign forces.

The adversarial relationship between the US and China is a cause for concern. If that develops into armed battles, countries in Asia will invariably face calamitous outcomes. Both superpowers should, therefore, make concerted and proactive outreach efforts to strive for peace and stability.

It is heartening that high-level officials of the US and China are resuming candid dialogues to normalise ties and reduce conflicts and avert confrontations relating to bilateral trade issues and other areas of disagreement.

With the aim to reset peaceful coexistence and reconcile differences with the US, China has said it will restore its “panda diplomacy” and will send a pair of pandas to the San Diego Zoo (China signals its ‘panda diplomacy’ will resume with US, Europe, Feb 22).

That is a positive step in the right direction towards seeking cooperation and stabilising relations between the two superpowers. Both countries should embark upon more such initiatives to bring about harmony and rapprochement between themselves, as well as for nations in Asia.

Lim Kheng Yee