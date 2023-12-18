Forum: Unfair to compare flexi-adjunct teachers with regular teachers

I refer to the letter “Why are flexi-adjunct teachers paid more than full-time ones?” (Dec 15).

I am a flexi-adjunct teacher in a Ministry of Education school, and I am appreciative of the flexi-adjunct scheme initiated in 2004.

The letter writer compares a full-time teacher’s $3,000 monthly salary with that of flexi-adjunct teachers who “handle relief teaching or merely babysit the classes, but can earn as much as $6,500 to $7,800 a month if they work every day”.

There are many aspects of the flexi-adjunct scheme to keep in mind before making generalised comparisons of monthly salaries.

In terms of salary, flexi-adjunct teachers are not paid during the school holidays, and they need to manage an income that is spread over the year, unlike full-time teachers who are paid every month and often get bonuses twice yearly.

Flexi-adjunct teachers also do not enjoy the monetary incentives that MOE awards to teachers who stay in teaching, based on their years of service. Moreover, a teacher’s remuneration varies depending on his qualifications and experience.

Many flexi-adjunct teachers do not just “babysit” students. There are regular subject classes, and some of the flexi-adjunct teachers are also co-form teachers. They assist the school in whatever capacity they are called upon to help.

We may be adjunct teachers, but we are fully committed to our responsibilities. We are grateful for this scheme that gives us flexibility in teaching, a job we love, while also allowing us to take care of our personal affairs outside of school.

Adeline Tan Chin Li