Forum: Time to allow MediSave to be used for non-surgical oral care treatments

MediSave is now not allowed for any oral care treatment except when it involves surgery.

However, there are many oral procedures such as root canal and crowning that do not require any hospitalisation but can involve a couple of weeks of treatment.

The cost of such treatment is high, and a root canal treatment can cost $1,400.

Oral care is important for the overall health of Singaporeans.

As we age, more elderly patients will require such treatments.

There have been similar calls for MediSave to be used for such dental procedures, especially for the elderly.

Let’s not wait for a committee to decide on this.

Sunil Kumar Sharma