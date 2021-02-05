Forum: Take it from a recovered Covid-19 patient - just take vaccine

Almost 11 months since my discharge from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases where I was treated for Covid-19, I still remember the near-death experience I had.

I recall every moment of that darkest period of my life, and yet also rejoice at the memory of how those caring, unsung heroes brought me back to life.

I am motivated to write again after writing earlier about my Covid-19 experience as the voice of Case 37 - this time about vaccination, because among my family members and friends, half of them are reluctant to be vaccinated. I am not sure if this proportion is reflected in the Singapore population too, but a higher percentage of the population probably needs to be vaccinated to contain or eliminate the coronavirus.

Obviously, one reason for the reluctance is that no one would like to be a guinea pig for a new vaccine, despite experts explaining that, among other things, the vaccine development process was shortened without cutting corners, and data was shared internationally.

I have just registered for the Covid-19 vaccination offered to my target group, although I might be turned down as a recovered patient.

I would compare this commitment to being vaccinated to defending our country against a foreign invasion.

To every Singaporean, this is an opportunity to protect your loved ones, your children, your family members not in the priority group and those who are pregnant.

To every national serviceman, the country needs you now to show the courage you would have in defending our nation.

This is the time for our nation to amplify our spirit of total defence.

No more individualism, but instead putting the country first.

Our medical workers, front-liners and even Prime Minister and ministers have stepped forward to receive their vaccination. What is your worry, my fellow Singaporeans?

Foo Yin Fun