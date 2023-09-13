Forum: Stricter enforcement of law on pet neglect needed

I read with disbelief the news report “AVS probing alleged animal neglect after 20 cats rescued from Bukit Merah flat” (Sept 7).

We read of such cases involving flats once in a while and the occupiers seem to be struggling financially to take care of so many cats, which led to neglect and even death of the very weak animals.

It is also troubling if the immediate neighbours did not raise any alarm and report the situation to the relevant authorities. Surely the neighbours would have been alerted to something amiss from the noises and stench emanating from that flat.

The law says that first-time offenders who are found guilty of failing in their care of their pets are liable to a fine of up to $10,000, jail of up to 12 months, or both. It would be interesting to know how many times the authorities have meted out such punishment to offenders.

The law must be enforced in order to act as an effective deterrent and stop animal neglect or abandonment.

Neo Poh Goon