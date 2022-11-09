Forum: Singapore should make plans for warfare that attacks infrastructure

In Ukraine, Russia is destroying non-military targets to deprive the population of energy and water. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said residents should be prepared to leave if the city loses power supply (Kyiv warns of more Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Nov 8).

This is a strategy that was pursued in the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, when urban infrastructure was deliberately targeted to hurt the civilian population to force a military advantage.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has called the Russian attacks “acts of pure terror”. International leaders have called the intentional destruction of non-military infrastructure to cause civilian casualties a war crime.

Singapore, as a tiny city with no hinterland to take refuge in, should be aware of this form of warfare and make survival plans that include providing power and water for six million people as part of its defence strategy.

Wong Bheet Huan