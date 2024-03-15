Forum: Singapore’s diversity makes it a little oasis for people to come together

Much has been said and written about the huge economic benefit Singapore gained by being the sole stop in South-east Asia for Taylor Swift’s tour (Hosting Taylor Swift: For Singapore, the impact goes way beyond money, March 13).

Indeed, the event was a huge success, creating both social and economic impacts unseen before. Kudos to all involved.

Although not a fan myself, I was nonetheless intrigued enough to read and watch many articles and clips by those who were at the concerts.

What was most striking to me were the scenes outside the National Stadium, where non-ticket holders congregated and enjoyed the music coming from within the stadium.

Many women, young and not so young, were dancing and singing among strangers. They were able to do that in Singapore because we are a society that offers a safe space for them to enjoy good clean fun without fear of being arrested, molested or robbed. We Singaporeans often take this for granted, but unfortunately many women around the world do not enjoy such freedom.

Then it was the sight of strangers from different races, faiths and languages at close range with one another and being happy with that. In today’s messed-up world, it was delightful seeing them having a chance to enjoy the night with strangers.

Singapore holds much potential to be a little oasis. We often forget how special we are in our ability to be comfortable with different cultures, beliefs and languages.

Lim Mei Ling