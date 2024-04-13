Forum: Show support for more inclusivity in arts and sports

We are heartened by the various efforts to make the arts and sports more inclusive for persons with disabilities (Relaxing the house rules: Opening up arts and sports to those with special needs in S’pore, April 7; and Room to improve sport programmes that promote inclusivity, April 9).

Many of us have witnessed the artistic and sporting talents of persons with disabilities.

SG Enable has featured artwork by special artists on National Day packs since 2020 as part of our public education initiative. The Art Faculty, a social enterprise by Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), and our i’mable Collective also carry quality merchandise designed by persons with disabilities, with some featured on international platforms such as Milan Design Week.

Singapore’s Paralympians need no introduction.

Beyond those with exceptional talents, it is important to make arts and sports accessible to persons with disabilities.

Arts and sports can be transformative as they promote physical health and mental well-being and bring people together. With inclusive spaces and programmes, those with and without disabilities can participate in arts and sports together. There will be more opportunities to foster better understanding about disabilities and promote greater interaction in the community.

As the focal agency for disability and inclusion, SG Enable forms impactful partnerships to pool resources, expertise and networks for greater inclusion, in line with the Enabling Masterplan 2030 recommendations. We offer consultancy services, training and resources such as our design playbook for inclusive spaces.

When we set up the Enabling Village in 2015 as the first inclusive community space in Singapore, we prototyped an inclusive ActiveSG community gym with specialised equipment and inclusive exercise programmes. SportSG has since expanded this model to four more inclusive community gyms with more inclusive exercise programmes.

In the arts, we have worked with partners such as the National Heritage Board, museums and the Esplanade to make their facilities, programmes, websites and customer service more inclusive.

As we continue our efforts to enable persons with disabilities to live, learn, work and play in an inclusive society, we call on Singaporeans to show their support – whether in showing empathy to persons with disabilities at a theatre show or gym, buying products by them, or cheering them on in competitions. Each action, no matter how small, contributes to building a more inclusive and understanding society, where persons with disabilities are valued and empowered to thrive alongside all Singaporeans.

Chia Ai Ling

Director, Communications and Partnerships

SG Enable