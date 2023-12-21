Forum: Share results of studies on possible impact of RTS Link on S’pore businesses

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, slated for completion by the end of 2026, has rightfully earned acclaim from both the Singapore and Malaysian governments as a game changer (On the right track: How the JB-Singapore RTS Link is taking shape, Dec 18).

Chief among its advantages is the alleviation of longstanding traffic congestion at the Causeway, a perennial issue for daily commuters and day-trippers alike.

The RTS Link also holds the potential to stimulate economic activity, attract investors, and generate job opportunities in Johor.

The possible surge in JB residents commuting daily to Singapore, driven by the weaker Malaysian ringgit against the Singapore dollar, could play a significant role in addressing Singapore’s labour shortage and attracting further investments.

The positive impact extends to JB’s property developers, who are reaping early benefits from the project (Progress of RTS Link draws Singaporean, Malaysian buyers to JB properties, Dec 18).

With improved connectivity, the appeal of JB properties for Singaporean buyers is on the rise.

Moreover, the anticipated influx of day-trippers from Singapore is poised to revitalise businesses in the area (JB businesses look forward to potential boom, Dec 18).

However, amid these gains, it is crucial to acknowledge potential challenges.

The RTS Link’s capacity to serve 10,000 passengers per hour each way, reducing travel time to about 15 minutes compared with the current one to two hours, raises concerns for small and medium-sized enterprises in Singapore.

The possibility of customers sourcing products such as household supplies or services like motor repairs from JB may negatively impact local businesses.

It is imperative for the Singapore authorities to share in-depth studies on the implications of this project.

This transparency will grant Singaporeans a three-year preparation window to formulate informed responses to the impending changes, fostering adaptability and mitigating potential challenges.

Liu Fook Thim