Forum: SG Enable offers support for lifelong learning for adults with disabilities

We empathise with the issues raised by Mr Jason Goh in his letter “Help adults overcome pressing issues in lifelong learning” (Oct 20).

As the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore, SG Enable offers support for adults with disabilities in this area too.

Persons with disabilities have lifelong learning aspirations as well, whether it is to boost their employability or to pick up daily living skills. Enabling Academy, our disability learning hub, has curated and offers over 700 accessible courses for persons with disabilities across a myriad of topics, from industry-related courses – such as information and communications technology, digital marketing, administration and education – to personal development courses.

They can tap our Temasek Trust-CDC Lifelong Learning Enabling Fund, which offers up to $1,000 to help them defray course-related fees and/or learning support devices and services.

Training providers play a crucial role in delivering courses that cater to the needs of persons with disabilities. Besides facilitating the practice of accessibility and inclusion among trainer providers, Enabling Academy also forges partnerships between training providers and disability social service agencies to better meet the learning needs of people of different disability profiles.

The goal is to build the capabilities of training providers to design accessible curricula, course materials and modes of delivery for persons with disabilities. This collaborative effort not only fosters inclusivity but also helps training providers tap a wider consumer market.

As technology advances and with shifting societal norms, lifelong learning is essential in ensuring we can adapt and stay relevant amidst changes in the economy and society.

Providing persons with disabilities access to lifelong learning is an important enabler for them to be equipped with the skills and opportunities needed to maximise their potential.

In building an inclusive society, we envision a future where all courses and learning opportunities readily available to those without disabilities are equally accessible to persons with disabilities. In this vision, no one is left behind and everyone can pursue their interests and aspirations. Persons with disabilities interested in lifelong learning, or organisations interested in making their courses more accessible, can find out more at www.enablingacademy.sg

May Koh

General Manager, Enabling Academy

SG Enable