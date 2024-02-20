Forum: Sex education in school can be a springboard for parents to talk to their children

Part of staying healthy is understanding the importance of seeking appropriate healthcare. When children are young, parents often take the lead and decide on healthcare visits, making the appointments or shuttling them to the doctor’s office (Sex ed lessons: Are teenagers learning enough?, Feb 17).

As young people grow up, they may not feel prepared to take on the responsibility of taking care of their health. They hence have fewer opportunities to be screened for diseases, including sexually transmitted ones.

Parents who talk to their children about sex are likelier to have children who will go for screening at a healthcare provider.

Young people must learn early that caring for their sexual health is a priority, regardless of gender. Some teenage boys mistakenly believe that males are not affected by sexually transmitted infections. Teens must also learn how other behaviours can put them at risk if they are sexually active.

We need statistics to find out how many teens used alcohol or drugs before the last time they had intercourse. Such behaviour can increase the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, unplanned pregnancies or sexual violence.

Sex education in schools aims to provide accessible, accurate, inclusive and positive information to children and adolescents.

Parents who have not found “the right time” to have these talks with their children can use sex education in school as a springboard for discussions on the subject.

With children getting the facts about sex in school, parents can explain and explore their beliefs, moral views and expectations with their children at an appropriate time.

Although these conversations may be difficult to have if values and expectations do not align, it is crucial that children feel they can trust and have the support of the key people in their lives.

Jonathan Wong