Forum: Screen children with poor language skills to develop their strengths

We can relate to Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng’s point on the importance of rethinking how English language ability can be assessed without missing out on other competencies that depend less on language proficiency, so that more talented young minds can be identified (Students’ abilities may not depend on language skills alone, March 27).

The Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) has, over the years, frequently come across talented children who are both viewed, and who view themselves, as “poor” students in terms of academic performance.

This is often due to their inability to perform up to the required language proficiency standards in school. Yet these students can be remarkably talented in other areas.

It is important to acknowledge that the level of language and mathematical proficiency are not the only markers of intelligence, and to embrace the fact that struggles with language may just indicate that a child is learning differently.

Children with dyslexia, for instance, find it difficult to read, write and spell, but this does not mean they are not intelligent. Weaknesses in language development do not mean the child will also be weak in other areas. Every child has his unique strengths that can be uncovered with the attention of the adults in their lives.

Parents who find their child facing difficulties in reading, writing or maths, as well as having poor memory, difficulty with organisation and following instructions should take action, such as sending the child for screening and assessing their learning differences to determine their learning profile.

Such steps are important in tailoring learning strategies to enhance the child’s language proficiency, and also in identifying and developing their strengths and strengthening their confidence.

With a better understanding of themselves, children with apparent language proficiency issues can thrive in various careers and in life.

Lee Siang

Chief Executive Officer

Dyslexia Association of Singapore