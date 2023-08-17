Forum: Schools should harness the power of art

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
52 sec ago

The successful visual art programme of a secondary school clearly demonstrates the transformative power of art, contrary to popular perception and mindset (Changing lives through art, Aug 14).

I was heartened to read the inspiring story of how the principal and teachers of Naval Base Secondary School used the incentive of overseas art study trips as a way of effecting a change in the behaviour of students, expanding their world view and giving them a sense of self-worth, leading to some students going on to become full-time artists.

There are a few important lessons from this story. First, it demonstrates the transformative power of art. Second, it shows that it is possible to make a decent living as a full-time artist. Third, it helps to inculcate positive values, such as empathy, in students.

I would like to suggest that art education be introduced at the elementary or even the pre-school level. By the time pupils finish their primary school, they should be able to identify a Picasso or a Georgette Chen painting and to tell apart different art forms and materials. They would also learn to think out of the box, among other benefits.

Contrary to a 2020 poll which found that most Singaporeans considered an artist as the most non-essential job, art can lead to the formation of a cultured people and society.

Jeffrey Say Seck Leong

