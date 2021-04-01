Forum: Risk of getting parking ticket during office hours

The landed estate where I live has no paid public parking spaces.

With the current work-from-home arrangement due to the pandemic, I have no choice but to park my car on the side of the road with a single yellow line marking, in front of my house, during working hours.

Unfortunately, I received one parking ticket after another within two days. Many of my neighbours were issued parking tickets too.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has always taken a community approach to parking problems. Yet, during this pandemic, it looks the other way and chooses to take a high-handed approach.

On the street where I live, parking on the roadside does not obstruct traffic flow at all.

But now, with the risk of getting parking tickets, many of the residents will have to park their cars in front of their gates with a part of the car protruding onto the road.

Though legal (since it is not on any road with a yellow line), the cars are now more likely to obstruct traffic flow, or even cause accidents.

With no alternative parking spaces, what choice do residents have? I hope LTA will continue to take a community approach to parking problems.

Ong Kok Lam