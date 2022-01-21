Forum: Remove incentive of work attendance allowance for not taking medical leave

It is time to do away with the archaic practice of giving workers an extra allowance for not taking medical leave (Reasons why people make bad decisions at times, Jan 20).

As a former human resource practitioner, I have come across employees who would try to avoid being placed on medical leave just to qualify for the incentive payment, to the detriment of their health.

Dire consequences can arise if a sick worker does not have proper medication and sufficient rest to recover.

His medical condition may pose a safety hazard, especially if his duties entail driving, delivery or handling heavy machinery and equipment.

This would also affect his colleagues and others whom he has close physical contact with.

Employers must not hang on to the outmoded mindset that a worker is more productive and responsible if he does not take medical leave even when unwell.

In the light of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, it is important for employers to exhort their workers to see a doctor if needed.

Likewise, workers should not compromise their well-being for the sake of the work attendance allowance. They should see a doctor if they are unwell, and have their loved ones' best interests at heart.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng