Forum: Reinstate SkillsFuture subsidies for NUS programme

I am an advocate of lifelong learning.

With so many disruptions brought about by new technologies, upgrading oneself is a must to stay relevant and employable.

I find that among the various institutions, the Institute of Systems Science at National University of Singapore (NUS-ISS) offers some of the better programmes.

Over the years, it has kept the quality of its courses high, with practitioners running the programmes.

I was delighted when it introduced the stackable master's programme not long ago.

This flexible programme enables many working professionals to better pace and balance their learning with their professional and family commitments.

Many locals who studied at NUS-ISS benefited from SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) subsidies.

Unsurprisingly, there was some unhappiness when SSG decided to withdraw the subsidies.

This is a pity. Why would SSG subsidies be withdrawn for a programme valued by local professionals?

I hope SSG will consider reinstating the subsidies.

Heng Ngee Hai