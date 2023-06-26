Forum: Public hygiene poster may give people a poor impression of residents

Many HDB lift lobbies are plastered with posters put up by the town councils reminding residents and visitors not to litter or hang wet laundry out their windows, among other things.

One poster, in particular, caught my eye. The heading is “Do not excrete waste/pee in common areas”. This was accompanied by two cartoon characters in the act of relieving themselves.

At first glance I was amused, then bemused, and then somewhat affronted by this poster.

I was amused because the cartoon characters look humorous; puzzled because it is bewildering that anyone would relieve himself in a lift or common corridor; and, finally, slighted because it seems to insinuate that Singaporeans are feral beings who defecate and pee anywhere and whenever they like.

Visitors to Singapore who encounter this poster may misconstrue its well-intended meaning and think that Singapore is a First World nation with uncivilised citizens.

Sometimes, it is not advisable to get too specific with the details.

A better poster would be one that keeps its message simple. The drawings could be changed, and the heading could just be “Please be considerate. Let’s help to keep our estate clean”.

Rick Lim Say Kiong