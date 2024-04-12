Forum: Preserve the Indoor Stadium for indoor sporting activities

The opening of two new sporting venues, the Kallang Tennis Hub and the Kallang Football Hub, at the Singapore Sports Hub will be much welcomed by the sporting community.

The current Singapore Indoor Stadium (SIS) is slated to be replaced by a new “best in class” arena. It will be beneficial if we can preserve it to be a vibrant venue for other sports too.

Perhaps part of the current SIS can eventually be made available for indoor sporting activities such as lawn bowls, an inclusive and engaging sport that can be played by young and old, as well as families and the disabled. There are also more people here playing this Commonwealth Games sport.

The stylish SIS holds fond memories for Singaporeans and it will be meaningful to preserve it. Let’s cherish what we have and also promote a sporting, thriving Singapore.

Edmund Lim Wee Kiat