Forum: Plumbers have a valuable profession and can make a good living

A recent commentary, “How would you respond if your graduate daughter dated a plumber?” (April 14), and a Forum letter, “A job title doesn’t tell the whole story of a person” (April 17), have raised awareness of the plumbing trade.

Licensed plumbers can make a good living, and also help ensure that water systems are safe and properly maintained. Despite the important role that plumbers play in public health, their profession is often overlooked and not given enough recognition.

Singapore Plumbing Society has been working closely with the authorities as well as NTUC on an operation and technology road map, and to introduce a career progression model. A plumber can start as an apprentice and work his way up to becoming a journeyman or licensed plumber, with more responsibility and higher wages.

With the new initiatives in place, the plumbing trade can provide clear and structured career pathways for the young as well as mid-career people.

There are also opportunities for licensed plumbers to choose to start their own business, which can offer even greater earning potential and flexibility, with specialisation in areas such as smart plumbing, medical gas installation and fire protection systems.

By raising public awareness of the plumbing trade and promoting the importance of licensed plumbers, we can attract more people to the profession and ensure that our communities have access to safe and reliable water systems. We can also help to change the perception of plumbing as a dirty or low-status job, and instead highlight it as a skilled and valuable profession.

Dickrose Masalamani

President

Singapore Plumbing Society