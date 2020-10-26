Forum: On Facebook

A book that was criticised for its racist content was moved from the children to the adult section in the library. Should it have been removed completely?

The book, which touches on bullying, should not have just been moved to the adult section. Bullying exists not just among different races but even among those of the same race. Much needs to be done about bullying in our schools.

LY Lee

We need green- and blue-skin characters so no one complains.

Yiu Chi Hung

So, as an adult, I'm now not even able to make decisions on the books I can read?

Alexis Fong

I hope Singaporeans are mature enough to determine what's right and not.

Billy Tan

The book should not have been written, much less published, in the first place. It surprises me that no one in authority reviewed the content and thought this was problematic.

Zac Yousee

Remove it. It's not about the colour but the content of the story that is wrong. Why do you need to describe the features of somebody when you say he is playful? Just mention John is a playful kid. No need to mention colour.

Fand Zee