Forum: Not easy to file bills from SingHealth’s Health Buddy app

I am writing in to share my suggestions for improving SingHealth’s Health Buddy mobile application.

When a Health Buddy user saves an online bill on his mobile phone, the document is saved according to a generic file name format that bears no relation to the source of the bill.

For example, this is the file name of a bill I incurred after visiting the National Dental Centre: Test_Result_PDF_

151805_28042024.pdf

This file name format makes it impossible for me to track all the bills saved without opening them.

Perhaps Health Buddy application designers can consider saving documents using a file format that has an abbreviation for the agency, the consultation date, the last four characters of the NRIC and optional system control characters.

Hence, instead of the cryptic file name, my online bill would be named NDC_20240428_123Z_A9.pdf

Having the reference to the NRIC can help the authorities track the patient whom the bill is for, especially for those who rely on others to submit inquiries on their behalf.

Also, for families that file online bills centrally, like in a family folder on a PC, having the NRIC reference helps to segregate the documents among family members.

Chern Boon Seng