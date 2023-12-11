Forum: Non-licensed healthcare entities not permitted to make advertising claims

We thank Mr Calvin Sim Pheng Hoe for his letter “Rise in medical claims by unregulated professions” (Nov 29).

Under the Healthcare Services Act 2020 (HCSA), only entities that are licensed as healthcare service providers can purport to treat or cure diseases or medical conditions in their advertisements.

Examples of licensable healthcare services under the HCSA include outpatient medical or dental service, acute or community hospital service and clinical laboratory and radiological service.

Entities that are outside the licensing regime of the HCSA include chiropractic centres, beauty salons, fitness centres and massage parlours.

These non-HCSA-licensed entities are prohibited from making claims to treat or cure diseases or medical conditions in their advertisements.

Medical procedures such as the administering of fillers or botulinum injections must be performed only by medical practitioners registered with the Singapore Medical Council, as required under the Medical Registration Act 1997 (MRA), as well as healthcare service providers licensed under the HCSA.

Prescribed practice of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), such as prescription of herbal medication and acupuncture, is regulated under the Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Act 2000 (TCMPA).

A person not registered as a TCM practitioner with the TCM Practitioners Board is not allowed to advertise or carry out any prescribed practice of TCM.

Following investigations, offenders may be issued warnings, compositions or prosecuted in court.

To check if an individual is a registered healthcare professional or TCM practitioner and if an entity is a licensed healthcare service provider, please refer to the directories on healthcare professionals (https://go.gov.sg/healthcare-professionals-directory) and licensed healthcare service providers (www.healthhub.sg/directory).

Members of the public who wish to report potential offences under the HCSA, MRA or TCMPA can write to the Ministry of Health at www.moh.gov.sg/contact-us, with supporting evidence.

Triana Ridwen

Director, Surveillance and Enforcement

Ministry of Health