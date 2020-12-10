Forum: No consent needed for social workers to look into elder abuse cases

We thank Ms Mumtaz M.A. Wahab for stepping forward on a case of suspected elder abuse (Abuse: Elderly neighbour with dementia is a victim and needs help, Nov 19).

Family Service Centres (FSC) do not require consent as a prerequisite for looking into a case, especially in cases where there are suspected safety concerns.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has confirmed with the FSC that Ms Mumtaz was wrongly advised initially by its staff, and that the FSC had subsequently informed her that it would be following up on the case.

The FSC has made several visits to the family and did not assess any risk of physical harm to the elderly person. This was also corroborated by the police. The family has also made alternative care arrangements for the elderly person of its own accord. The FSC will continue to engage and visit the family.

We encourage members of the public to continue to report suspected family violence in their neighbourhood to any Family Violence Service Centre (FVSC), Pave Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection Specialist Centre, FSC or the police. MSF also encourages families to seek and receive help early should any member be facing violence or caregiver stress.

Victims of abuse or family violence can also approach the FVSC, Pave Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection Specialist Centre and FSC for assistance.

Seeking help early is important so that disagreements or conflicts do not escalate into violence or abuse. Some available help channels include:

• National Care Hotline at 1800-202-6868

• ComCare Call Hotline at 1800-222-0000

• Big Love Child Protection Specialist Centre at 6445-0400

• Heart@Fei Yue Child Protection Specialist Centre at 6819-9170

• Care Corner Project StART (FVSC) at 6476-1482

• Pave Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection Specialist Centre at 6555-0390

• Trans Safe Centre (FVSC) at 6449-9088

Locate the FSC closest to your home with the FSC Locator on MSF's website.

In life-threatening situations, call the police immediately at 999 or send an SMS to 71999.

Denise Low

Director, Service Delivery and Coordination Division,

Ministry of Social and Family Development