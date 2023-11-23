Forum: Multi-functional, sustainable solutions key part of Singapore’s coastal protection efforts

We thank Mr Ryan Pang for his feedback on the need for more sustainable solutions for coastal protection (More sustainable solutions needed for coastal protection, Nov 16).

As Singapore’s national coastal protection agency, PUB is working with various stakeholders to develop effective measures that can protect our coastline from the impact of sea level rise and climate change.

Since May 2021, we have progressively commenced studies on different sections of Singapore’s coastline to understand their site characteristics and the types of potential coastal protection measures. These include the City-East Coast, North-west Coast and Jurong Island.

Where feasible, we aim to develop solutions that can be integrated with existing developments and land use plans to achieve multiple benefits, such as co-location with recreational spaces for the community.

One example is the Marina Barrage, a popular recreation venue which also serves its main purpose of keeping out seawater while enhancing flood protection in downtown Singapore.

Coastal cities such as Tokyo and Hong Kong have demonstrated that there is scope to balance environmental sustainability with the need for practical engineering measures to keep out the rising seas.

This is achieved through hybrid solutions that combine nature elements, including planting of mangroves, seagrass or vegetation, with coastal infrastructure such as seawalls and revetments.

While hybrid solutions can help enhance biodiversity, we must consider their suitability, taking into account the site conditions along our coastline.

Earlier in 2023, PUB launched Singapore’s first research programme dedicated to coastal protection and flood management. It will foster greater collaboration across academia and the industry, spurring the growth of a vibrant research ecosystem.

Under this programme, the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute Singapore was established as a multi-institutional and inter-disciplinary research centre, bringing together the strengths of our local universities and research institutes to develop innovative and sustainable solutions, and build a pipeline of coastal protection talent.

Hazel Khoo

Director, Coastal Protection Department

PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency