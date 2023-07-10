Forum: More Adrian Tans needed in the workplace and social circles

I was sorry to read about the death of Mr Adrian Tan, the author of some of my favourite teenage books (Law Society president Adrian Tan dies at 57 after battle with cancer, July 8).

When I read the comments by his friends, some of them high-powered people, I wish that I had the pleasure of knowing him personally and even working with him.

I know that he would have been a colleague and a superior that I would love to have. He was described as a wonderful and loyal friend, and a nurturing mentor. That is a rare package to be found in an office setting. He was also witty and known for his trademark humour. That made him an even rarer package.

He cared deeply for social issues. Now that is a fine example of a person we hope to have more of in present-day, pragmatic Singapore.

What moved me most was that he was described as someone who was tirelessly committed to promoting justice and fairness for all.

He said he would fight cancer, fight his cases in court and fight for his lawyer colleagues.

We need more Adrian Tans in the workplace and in our social circles. And we need to encourage more among us to imbibe his indomitable spirit. May he be at peace and may the likes of him live on, in the legal profession and beyond.

Sabrina Lim