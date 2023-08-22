Forum: Manage re-employment process for older workers better

In the Forum letter “Better protection needed for workers at age 63” (Aug 12), the writer’s disappointment at not being able to secure re-employment compatible with his experience and qualification is understandable.

Most employees on reaching 63 wish to retain the same portfolio or its equivalent. However, they should also realise that market conditions or business planning might affect the company’s ability to do so.

A relative in the education field shared that because of lower course demand and enrolment, affected teaching staff had to accept business support roles on re-employment. Others have to assume smaller roles on re-employment because their companies want to implement succession planning. Given such business realities, employees might have to lower their expectations when seeking re-employment.

But it is also important for companies to provide and communicate more information on their re-employment decisions. Retirement and re-employment can be sensitive issues and those who are not re-employed or re-employed on less favourable terms will be unhappy and disappointed. Effective corporate communication is crucial to give them a level of comfort and allay their anxiety.

Perhaps the relevant work groups looking into the issues of older workers could consider having a more structured approach to help businesses manage and communicate better about re-employment.

Ong Kim Bock