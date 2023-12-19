Forum: Make wearing masks on public transport mandatory

The Ministry of Health has urged people to wear masks, especially in crowded places (Covid-19 cases in S’pore top 56,000 in first week of December, people urged to wear masks in crowded places, Dec 15). Some people are heeding this advice, but there are many others who do not wear masks even when they are obviously unwell – coughing, sneezing or having a runny nose. This is of concern, especially in a packed train or bus during peak hours.

Despite the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Government may be understandably reluctant to take a tougher stance because of the potential economic impact.

But making wearing masks mandatory again in public transport and in hospital areas, even where there is no interaction with patients, would help prevent the spread of the virus.

Let’s not wait till the situation becomes dire to take action.

Joseph Tay Cher Nam