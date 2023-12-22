Forum: Make Orchard Road clock towers chime again

The clock towers were completed in 1994 and used to chime on the hour. PHOTO: COURTESY OF THOMAS LEE CHEE CHEE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago

There are two clock towers outside Shaw House at the corner of Orchard Road and Scotts Road.

They were completed in 1994 and used to chime on the hour.

They could also be programmed to play local tunes and, in December, Christmas carols to add to the festive cheer.

Unfortunately, they have both gone silent for many years now.

During this Christmas season, it would be great to have them chiming again, filling the air with ringing bells and Yuletide songs.

I hope there will be efforts to reactivate them to ring out holiday cheer next Christmas and during other festive occasions.

I am sure this would bring joy to the shoppers and tourists in Orchard Road.

As there are two towers near one another, another idea worth considering is to have one of them relocated to the opposite corner, in front of Ion Orchard.

Thomas Lee Chee Chee

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top