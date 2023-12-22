Forum: Make Orchard Road clock towers chime again

There are two clock towers outside Shaw House at the corner of Orchard Road and Scotts Road.

They were completed in 1994 and used to chime on the hour.

They could also be programmed to play local tunes and, in December, Christmas carols to add to the festive cheer.

Unfortunately, they have both gone silent for many years now.

During this Christmas season, it would be great to have them chiming again, filling the air with ringing bells and Yuletide songs.

I hope there will be efforts to reactivate them to ring out holiday cheer next Christmas and during other festive occasions.

I am sure this would bring joy to the shoppers and tourists in Orchard Road.

As there are two towers near one another, another idea worth considering is to have one of them relocated to the opposite corner, in front of Ion Orchard.

Thomas Lee Chee Chee