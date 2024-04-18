Forum: Make it easier to claim SkillsFuture credit for professional certifications

I refer to the report “Taking up self-study industry qualifications? SkillsFuture subsidies may not apply to your programme” (April 13).

They aptly detail the issues surrounding the SkillsFuture programme which Singaporeans have experienced.

There are many professional certifications which PMETs can take in their personal capacity without having to go through registered course providers. These are legitimate qualifications which improve the skills and knowledge of applicants through rigorous curriculum and examinations. 

The process to claim SkillsFuture credit for the fees paid for such qualifications should be simplified. Currently, if Singaporeans self-study for such certifications without attending lessons with a registered course provider, the applicant would need to submit an appeal for the reimbursement to be considered, notwithstanding that he would not be able to claim the entire fees for the certification.

This is counterproductive to the lifelong learning movement being promoted.

Moreover, most of these professional certifications are those sought by employers and enable Singaporeans to career-switch or move up the corporate ladder, rather than some of the irrelevant courses offered on the SkillsFuture portal.

Ivan Phang

