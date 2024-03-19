Forum: Make glucose monitoring devices affordable for diabetes patients

In his article “Managing diabetes doesn’t have to be a lonely, stressful endeavour” (March 16), Dr Kevin Tan makes some excellent points about the availability of technology to significantly improve the management of diabetes.

However, there are some issues in Singapore. The continuous glucose monitors available here are between one and two generations old. Why aren’t the best technologies available in Singapore?

These devices are expensive. The monitor sensors also cost around $200 to $300 a month, and the cost is not subsidised for those who cannot afford it.

As a person who has been living with and managing Type 1 diabetes for 35 years, I can attest to the significant improvement in management and overall health using continuous glucose monitoring. This needs to be affordable for all Singaporeans living with diabetes.

Russell Hood