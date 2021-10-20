Forum: Let army recruits and cadets mark milestones with parents present

It has been more than 18 months since the Singapore Armed Forces modified basic military training, stopped overseas training, and the passing out parade for recruits and specialists and the commissioning parade for officers, which parents were allowed to attend.

My son enlisted in January this year, and he was unfortunate not to have his parents watch him at his passing out parade at The Float@Marina Bay, unlike his peers who enlisted earlier.

He was named the best recruit in his platoon and is now in Officer Cadet School, and will be commissioned as an officer in December.

We are very proud of him and hope to have a chance to watch the commissioning parade in person.

With Singapore shifting towards living with Covid-19, and successfully holding events with spectators, I am confident that the Singapore Armed Forces can hold the parades and not rob Singaporeans of a milestone in their national service journey.

Rodney Neo Eng Chong