Forum: Lawyer helped association update its Constitution

I wish to pay tribute to Law Society of Singapore president Adrian Tan, who died on July 8.

I have been a volunteer with the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped for 35 years.

Mr Tan, a very humble and soft-spoken man, was the honorary legal counsel at the association. Despite his tight schedule, he found time on a couple of Saturdays to help the association in updating its Constitution. He would listen to the suggestions of the visually handicapped and the sighted volunteers and would suggest how the amendments could be worded.

When he was elected president of the Law Society, he sent a lawyer from his firm to attend the next couple of meetings.

On behalf of the members and volunteers of the association, we thank him for his contribution and send our deepest sympathies to his family.

Ronald Lee Yew Kee