Forum: In-person AGMs with shareholders and board present needed

During the past year, companies have been conducting their annual general meetings (AGMs) electronically, which has meant that there are hardly any discussions during the meetings on how the companies are run and on issues of concern to shareholders.

While some companies do make an effort to have open dialogues online with their shareholders, the majority have only a one-way question-and-answer (Q&A) session that does not allow shareholders to follow up after their question is answered.

If electronic AGMs remain the preferred option, the Singapore Exchange should make it mandatory for listed companies to have free-flowing Q&A sessions in which shareholders can have a dialogue with the board.

It is important to ensure that the board is accountable to shareholders, and the AGM may be the only opportunity for shareholders to share concerns with the board.

And now that larger-scale events are returning, I believe that AGMs can once again be conducted physically in a meeting room with shareholders present as long as proper Covid-19 safety measures are taken.

Peh Kok Wah