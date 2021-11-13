Forum: Hybrid model of work has improved mental and physical well-being

I am writing in response to Mr Tee Kok Hai's letter, "Working from home must not become a norm that can be exploited" (Nov 3).

While I agree that working from home has severely reduced opportunities for workplace interaction and face-to-face time between employees and bosses, there are still plenty of positive outcomes from this system.

Working from home gives employees an immense amount of flexibility in their schedule, especially those who have caregiving responsibilities, such as taking care of their children or elderly family members.

Previously, employees could take care of their family members only after work or on weekends, but now they have more flexibility time-wise while working at home.

Some employees do put in more hours than their regular working shift after running errands.

Trust should be built between the employee and boss.

I do not see how simple activities like picking up children after school or doing a quick grocery run would reduce staff's productivity.

This should be an issue only if the employee does not complete his work by the stipulated deadline or if his quality of work has deteriorated. The manager should then act to rectify this.

Of course, there are also employees who work better in the office as their home environment is not conducive.

As someone who has benefited immensely from a hybrid model of in-office and remote work, I find that this has given me better work-life balance and improved my physical and mental well-being significantly.

I can work in my own time without constant supervision from my managers, and not feel obliged to constantly be at my desk just because I am being watched.

I believe that a hybrid system is definitely the way forward as we move towards a new way of life.

Lynn Neo Si Jie