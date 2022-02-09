Forum: Help both the victims and bullies in schools

Any form of bullying is not acceptable in our schools (Give kids a way to report bullying anonymously, Feb 8).

I am heartened to know that our schools have tools to address the problem once they detect cases of hurtful behaviour by acting immediately to investigate the incident, carrying out appropriate disciplinary actions, and providing counselling support.

All these measures are well and good, but then what about the bullies themselves?

While I can empathise with children who are victimised and their parents, I also feel a sense of empathy for the bullies and their parents, too.

Why do children become bullies in the first place? Do they relish inflicting pain and hardship on others?

Bullies are typically wayward children who have feelings of being neglected and unwanted, especially at home. Insensitive friends and classmates can worsen the situation.

A child who is browbeaten and labelled a failure tends to become defiant and needs to prove his worth. Invariably, he ends up being maladjusted, turning to antisocial behaviour such as bullying and hurting others.

Bullying is a complex problem which should be studied in perspective, and bullies need help as much as their victims.

Hence, it is imperative for teachers, parents and social workers to work together to trace the root of the problem and nip it in the bud.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng