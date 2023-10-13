Forum: Have digital instead of analogue clocks in classrooms to help dyslexic kids

To mark October being Dyslexia Awareness Month, I am advocating a change in classrooms: transitioning from analogue to digital clocks.

Analogue clocks present a significant challenge for students grappling with dyslexia, a learning disorder affecting reading, spelling and writing. Deciphering analogue clocks demands visual processing and precise sequencing, skills often impaired in those with dyslexia.

Digital clocks clearly display time, facilitating easy tracking for dyslexic students without struggling to interpret hand movements. This helps them comprehend time better and boosts their confidence and independence.

Reading analogue clocks can be mentally taxing for dyslexic children. Digital clocks eliminate the need to translate hand positions, letting students focus more on understanding core concepts and participating actively in class.

Some students may experience anxiety when they are unaware of the passing time. Digital clocks help alleviate this pressure, allowing students to focus on learning without feeling rushed or overwhelmed.

Switching from analogue to digital clocks in classrooms is a meaningful gesture of support for those with dyslexia. This small change can substantially improve their confidence, engagement and learning.

Anuja Wararas