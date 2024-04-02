Forum: Govt should take over ownership of water taxis too

The Government’s ownership of public transport assets, namely buses and trains, allows operators to focus resources on operations and maintenance.

How about water taxis? Would redefining travel along the Singapore River as public transport unshackle the potential of this arterial route, both for tourists and locals?

Residents could use these vehicles for short, highly cost-efficient trips to get around for work and more. Tourists, paying distance-based fares, could use these for their longer sightseeing trips. 

If we do not decouple private operators from the unbearable weight of large new and replacement financial demands, allowing them to focus purely on operations, service and maintenance, I fear the immense potential of this route will never be unlocked, to the detriment of all.

Nicholas Chew Chih Loong

